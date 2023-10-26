Yemi Alade’s ‘Baddie’ music video choreographed by Incredible Zigi wins best music video award at the Trace Awards

Baddie music video

Source: Dieu Media

In a stunning triumph at the prestigious Trace Awards, Nigerian superstar Yemi Alade emerged as the winner for Best Music Video with her electrifying hit, ‘Baddie’.

The music video captivated viewers with its infectious dance moves, expertly choreographed by the talented Incredible Zigi, and Yemi Alade’s captivating presence, creating an unforgettable visual experience.



From the moment ‘Baddie’ hit the screens, viewers were captivated by the infectious dance moves that sparkled the music video. Zigi, renowned for his exceptional dance skills and innovative choreography, took center stage as the lead dancer in the music video with his Afrozig dance group. His dynamic movements perfectly complemented Alade’s energetic performance, elevating the overall visual experience to new heights.



The music video not only showcased Alade’s undeniable talent but also highlighted the power of collaboration between music and dance. Zigi brought his exceptional ability to create captivating dance routines that resonate with audiences. His unique style, blending elements of afrobeats, contemporary dance, and street dance, helped bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the ‘Baddie’ music video.



Recognizing the immense potential for engagement and participation, a dance challenge inspired by the choreography in ‘Baddie’ was created by Africa’s dance sensation, Incredible Zigi. This became a viral sensation, captivating dance enthusiasts from all corners of the globe.

Social media platforms were flooded with videos of individuals and dance groups showcasing their skills and putting their own spin on the challenge. This solidified ‘Baddie’ as a global anthem that transcended borders and united people through the power of dance.



No wonder it won the Best Music Video award at the Trace Awards. The Trace Awards, is a groundbreaking event, that honors the creativity, talent, and impact of African and Afro-inspired musicians and artists, making it the first of its kind.



We eagerly await the next artistic collaboration between Yemi Alade and Incredible Zigi.