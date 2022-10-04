'Yene Wo Sere Kwa' - Daddy Lumba opens up about being deserted by friends at his lowest

"A crowd will gather when you call for them but you will be surprised to know that when you are down with a sickness and stuck in a wheelchair for almost ten years, then you will realize that you are not truly loved as you think. I, K. Fosu have experienced my fair share so believe me when I tell you this," these are the words of Ghanaian Highlife singer, Daddy Lumba.

The music legend has opened up about how some close associates deserted him when he was down with an illness that nearly took his life.



He reckoned it is a big miracle to be alive and witness his 58th birthday which was marked on September 29 this year, a blessing he doesn't take lightly.



In a video shared on Lumba's YouTube channel and sighted by GhanaWeb, he thanked God for saving his life and also explained how he birthed his 2011 hit single 'Yene Wo Sere Kwa' which translates into English as humans are hypocrites.



"After my mother's death, I just don't want to go into details but I was struck by sickness for over 10 years... I said to myself that my mother would have visited if she was here.



"One afternoon, I was reflecting on my life. I had been sick for long and for almost 5 years I was confined in my house and didn't hear from anybody. Then it came to mind that indeed, they don't love you 'Yen do wo'. I was young so I didn't really understand it...'Maame yen do wo'.

"That is how I got the lyrics to my song 'Yene Wo Sere Kwa'...that is how it all started. I don't want to give out too much information," he said.



In a 2015 interview on Happy FM, the music great disclosed that he battled with an illness for close to 22 years, the reason he gave a poor performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards adding that he was at a point taking 48 pills a day as part of his prescriptions.







Watch our latest programmes below:













OPD/BB