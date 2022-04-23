Yes I'm divorced, my marriage collapsed a year ago - Kwaku Manu opens up

Kwaku Manu and his ex-wife, Dianne Okailey Manu

In September 2021, there were reports that popular comic Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu had divorced his US-based wife, Mrs Dianne Okailey Manu.



Though no reasons were given for the separation, it was reported that the couple divorced in dramatic circumstances.



Following the development, it was reported that Kwaku Manu constantly cheated on his wife, a reason which led to the divorce.

However, the 'Aggressive Show' presenter came out to deny such reports and even lashed out at the blogger who made such allegations against him.



Speaking about his failed marriage, several months after the reports, the actor has confessed to officially being separated from his wife.



"Yes I am divorced, Zion I am the type who doesn't hide issues. I have been divorced since last year. It's been a long," he told Zion Felix in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Asked by the host if he is psychologically and physically okay, he confirmed yes, adding that he's hoping to settle down in the future when he finds love again.



Kwaku Manu and his former wife were married for some years and had 4 children together.