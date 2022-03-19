You’ll fade out if you don’t contribute to national discourse – Veteran Musicians cautioned

KK Fosu

‘Anadwo Yede’ hitmaker, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu known by the stage name KK Fosu has schooled his colleague veteran musicians on how to stay relevant in the music scene.

He opined, “As a veteran musician what are you doing to keep your name sustaining in the music scene so you have to contribute in meaningful national discussions.



“It’s not any bogus issues that you speak to but the ones which are necessary so in the interviews that I grant I make a lot of sense and teach those who listen,” he added.



In an exclusive interview on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM Entertainment Show with Amansan Krakye, KK Fosu said most of the veteran Highlife musicians are scared to grant media interviews.

He continued, “Most of the Highlife veteran artistes are scared to go out to grant interviews so I will call on them to wake up and go for interviews, spread the news and have a publicist.



“When you don’t sell yourself no one will recognize you so that’s my secret and I will never sleep and I will never stop until people realize that I’m back again in the music scene,” he concluded.