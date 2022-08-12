‘You are a fool’ - Shatta Bandle insults Amerado for involving him in Lyrical Joe’s beef

Diminutive socialite, Shatta Bandle, has issued a warning to Amerado for involving him in his beef with Lyrical Joe.

In a diss track to Lyrical Joe titled ‘Sin No More’, Amerado told Lyrical Joe that “you act like an animal, it’s not your fault because I helped you.



“International rapper, the number of songs you have composed does not match up to the number of teeth in Shatta Bandle’s mouth.”



These words in the rapper's song got the socialite to send a stern warning to Amerado, telling him to take him out of his fight with Lyrical Joe.



"Amerado, let me warn you, if you are fighting someone, don't bring me inside. For the f**k you went to f**k your mother. You think that you are grown.



“Be careful, I am a rich man. I don't enter beggar’s matter. F**k you. Just because you have gone to marry your grandmother you think you are grown. You are a fool. You are mad,” Shatta Bandle told him.

Both Amerado and Lyrical Joe are fighting over supremacy.



Amerado is the reigning Best Rapper of the Year at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards, while Lyrical Joe won the Best Rap Performance award at the 23rd VGMAs. Both events were held in 2022.





ADA/BOG