'You are a hypocrite' - Nana Aba Anamoah directs Serwaa Amihere's tweet to UG lecturer

Broadcast Journalists, Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba has called out Dr Kobby Mensah

The senior lecturer has commented on the approach used in addressing a cyberbully



He adds that the broadcasters must update their skill set



Broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah of GHOne Television, has clapped back at Dr Kobby Mensah, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana over his comments on their approach to a cyberbully.



According to her, a recent tweet by Serwaa Amihere was a direct jab at Dr Kobby Mensah, who in a tweet wrote that the panellists of 'The Next TV Star' made up of Bridget Otoo, Nana Aba Anamoah, and Serwaa Amihere, "should have resorted to ethical principles" when they publicly humiliated Journalist Albert, a young man identified as a habitual cyberbully.



"We must learn to separate our person from the situation," Dr Mensah noted.



However, Serwaa in a tweet dated November 14, described critics who claimed judges at the auditions were unprofessional as "hypocrites".

She added that those people were insensitive to victims of cyberbullying considering the negative impact it has on them.



She wrote: "Sit there and talk about ethical principles. Hypocrites. When people have bullied you till you become suicidal then you can come back to have this conversation with us! Hypocrites!"



Nana Aba, displeased with the stance taken by Dr Mensah, disclosed that Serwaa's tweet was a special message to him.



"This is for you @thePOE_T," Nana Aba wrote when she retweeted Serwaa's post.



In response, Dr Mensah retweeted Nana Aba's post urging the female broadcasters to rather focus on updating their skill set.



"Nana Aba I understand signalling theory very much so you don’t have to say it. I know Serwaa was directing it at me. I only wish you guys will use this opportunity to update your skillset. We learn through situations. I do a lot."

