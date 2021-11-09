'You are ageing gracefully' - Fans react to Diana Asamoah's look

• Diana Asamoah 'slayed' as a wedding guest

• The gospel musician has been praised by fans for looking stunning



• She was captured rocking straight hair extention



Veteran gospel musician Diana Asamoah dazzled as a wedding guest over the weekend in a beaded kente outfit where she looked almost unrecognizable.



In a video clip shared on Instagram by Barimah Makeup Artistry, a member of her glam team, Mama Diana looked flawless in her makeover.



She gave the widest smile and angels as she was being captured on camera. Fans reacting to the clip gave her thumps up with others adding that "she understood the assignment."



Naturally, it didn't take long for the video to generate attention as the singer has a buzz around her name. "She is glowing," Daizy said in a comment on Instagram.

'She is ageing gracefully paa," another commented.



The gospel musician 'applied pressure' as she whipped her bundle of hair which fans say is 'bone straight', the expensive type of straight hair extension.



"Wow, Mummy Diana Asamoah is rocking bundles upon bundles. Mummy please turn," Nana Asante, her makeup artiste instructed.



