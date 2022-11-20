3
Menu
Entertainment

'You are every woman’s dream’ – Empress Gifty tells husband on his birthday

Empress Gifty And Husband2.png Mr. Hopeson Adorye with his wife, Empress Gifty

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Empress Gifty has heaped praises on her husband, Hopeson Adorye, as today November 20, 2022, marks his 53rd birthday.

The gospel singer has taken to Instagram to eulogize and pour out her heart to her husband with an emotional message.

Asides praising her ‘sweet’ husband, Empress Gifty also thanked God for giving her what she described as a "humble, loving and affectionate" man who is every woman’s dream.

“You are every woman's dream to have a man like you as a husband, my luv you make marriage soo simple and enjoyable, awww God what shall I say unto the Lord, my joy, my luv, my happiness, my husband I luv u HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO U.”

Meanwhile, the likes of Afia Schwarzenegger, Mzbel, and others have also sent out their warm wishes to the staunch NPP politician.

In the case of Afia Schwarzenegger, she shared a photo of Mr. Hopeson Adorye on social media with the caption;

“God bless your new age..Happy blessed birthday Daddy @hopesonadorye.”

Read the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Empress Gifty (@empress_gifty)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger)



Watch this episode of E-Forum below.





EB/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar