‘You are indeed an assistant, not the main guy’ - Bridget Otoo mocks Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Bridget Otoo

Prominent media personality, Bridget Otoo, has stated that Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is meant to occupy an assistant position and not the main one due to his utterances and performance in government.

According to her, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's incessant attacks on the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, with regard to his policies is an indication that he is not mature enough to become president.



She insisted that Dr. Bawumia will likely end his tenure as vice president because it would be dicey for him to overcome John Mahama in the 2024 general elections.



Bridget Otoo bemoaned why Dr. Bawumia is obsessed with discrediting the 24-hour economy policy by John Mahama without cogent reasons.



“The more I watch videos of Dr. Bawumia as the flagbearer of the NPP the more I see that he is indeed a helper, an assistant and not the main guy. Listen to him struggling to discredit #24HourEconomy. He will end his tenure as VEEP, Amen,” she wrote on her X page.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is seeking to be elected as the president of the nation after he sailed through to emerge as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His main competitor, John Dramani Mahama, who is leading the National Democratic Congress has been talking about his 24-hour economy that seeks to improve the fortunes of the country.



The presidential ambition of Dr. Bawumia will be determined in the 2024 elections if he is able to overcome his opponents to continue governance.







SB/OGB



View the post below