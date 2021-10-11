‘You are my spirit animal’ - Tonto Dikeh tells her ‘friend’ Afia Schwarzenegger

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh and Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has described Afia Schwarzenegger as her ‘spirit animal’.



Tonto is of the view that the controversial Ghanaian comedienne represents qualities and attributes that she sees in herself.



There seems to be an indescribable bond between the Nigerian actress and Afia as the two have been captured in several instances on social media reacting to each other’s posts.



Tonto Dikeh and Afia’s friendship strengthened after the former actively supported the latter during the launch of her ‘Leave to Live’ anti-domestic violence foundation.

It can be recalled that Tonto who constantly portrayed herself as a victim of domestic abuse after her failed marriage firmly rallied behind Afia Schwarzenegger who allegedly suffered similar instance with her ex-husband (Abrokwa).



But in a new development, the Nollywood actress has resounded her strong connection with Afia and why she is strongly attached to her.



This was after the comedienne shared a post on social media which read;



“I will not lie against you. I don’t say bad stuff about people in their absence and I don’t start a fight. But if you wake my demons, I swear I will defend my name. Don’t be fooled.”



Shortly after the post was shared Tonto took to Afia’s comment section and wrote;



“You are my spirit animal on God. This is so me BUT JESUS SAVED ME. Now I Dey seat down look but if POKO come outside we all die.”

In similar instances as Afia Schwarzenegger, the Nigerian actress has been involved in several controversies and scandals in her country.



