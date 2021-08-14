You are not qualified to talk about '#FixTheCountry' campaign - Shatana to 'slay queens'

Source: Kwaku Badu, Contributor

Fast-rising dancehall talent, Ranaya Pappoe, popularly known as Shatana has cautioned slay queens to stop mounting pressure on government to the fix the country.

According to the outspoken musician, slay queens are not qualified to discuss matters concerning fix the country.



Shatana attributed most of the country's problems to them, adding that, they need to fix themselves before asking the government to fix the nation.



“The only thing this so-called slay queen celebrities have accomplished for this nation is influencing the youth to follow married men,” she averred.

"However, it is obvious from my take that fixing the country’s problems is the collective responsibility of both the political leaders and the citizens," she added.



Watch the video below



