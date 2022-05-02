9
Menu
Entertainment

‘You are pitiful’ - Nana Tornado to Afia Schwarzenegger amidst KLM flight brouhaha

Video Archive
Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger allegedly ‘kicked out’ of a KLM flight

Nana Tornado taunts Afia Schwarzenegger

Commedienne attends 'Accra in Paris' event

As expected, Afia Schwarzenegger’s nemesis, Nana Tornado, has reacted to news of the controversial comedienne being kicked out of a plane.

Reports of Afia Schwarzenegger being prevented from boarding a KLM flight which was scheduled to take off from Holland to Ghana because she was heavily drunk have since gone viral on social media.

In a 25 seconds video, Afia was seen pleading with the flight authorities and establishing her innocence.

“I didn’t do anything wrong. Please, I didn’t do anything wrong,” Afia was heard telling the authorities as she stood by her luggage.

Reacting to the development, Nana Tornado claimed it is not the first time Afia has boarded a plane in an intoxicated state.

Tornado said Afia’s deeds caught up with her this time around because of what he described as evil intentions towards Mzbel.

“So, you honestly think you can be allowed to freely board a flight in that state? This is what happens when you open your mouth and say you hate someone with passion. This is the work of God. When we talk about karma, this is exactly what it means. You reap what you sow. So now, the entire world has given up on you such that even an aeroplane doesn’t even want to associate with you?

"You know you are catching a flight and you are heavily drunk. I know you very well and I know by now, you have filled your system with the Black, Red Labels and even sniffed something. It’s not the first time you are doing this and you have been caught because of your evil intentions towards Mzbel. Today, I’m here with some advice for you because looking at all these, you have become very pitiful. Despite the fact that I have targeted you, today, I intend to advise you. Looking at your mannerisms in the video and how you were behaving like a junkie, I feel nothing but pity for you. Live your life well. I have been the one controlling you whenever you fall into that state. Now that I’m not there, look what your life has become,” Tornado stated in a video he shared on Instagram.

Tornado, who believes that Afia is setting a bad precedence for her children, has asked that her two sons (James and John), sit their mother down and advise her.

“James and John, see what your mother is doing? Look at how she is embarrassing you guys? I would commit suicide if I were you. You guys are 18 years and above and it's high time you advised your mother. She has caused you enough embarrassment.”

Watch the video below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The end of Adwoa Safo’s dominance defined In NPP constituency elections
Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Arrives In The U.s. For Memphis In May
I left my UK-based boyfriend for a pastor because Holy Spirit revealed he will marry me – Woman recounts
‘I genuinely believe Ghana's army is useless’ – Barker-Vormawor barks again
2020 polls: Mahama’s running mate responds to Dr. Obed Asamoah's criticisms against her candidature
Juliet Ibrahim sadly recounts how ex-boyfriend camped, raped her every day
Sammy Kuffour reveals how he sold weed to survive
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Related Articles: