‘You are pitiful’ - Nana Tornado to Afia Schwarzenegger amidst KLM flight brouhaha

Afia Schwarzenegger allegedly ‘kicked out’ of a KLM flight

Nana Tornado taunts Afia Schwarzenegger



Commedienne attends 'Accra in Paris' event



As expected, Afia Schwarzenegger’s nemesis, Nana Tornado, has reacted to news of the controversial comedienne being kicked out of a plane.



Reports of Afia Schwarzenegger being prevented from boarding a KLM flight which was scheduled to take off from Holland to Ghana because she was heavily drunk have since gone viral on social media.



In a 25 seconds video, Afia was seen pleading with the flight authorities and establishing her innocence.



“I didn’t do anything wrong. Please, I didn’t do anything wrong,” Afia was heard telling the authorities as she stood by her luggage.

Reacting to the development, Nana Tornado claimed it is not the first time Afia has boarded a plane in an intoxicated state.



Tornado said Afia’s deeds caught up with her this time around because of what he described as evil intentions towards Mzbel.



“So, you honestly think you can be allowed to freely board a flight in that state? This is what happens when you open your mouth and say you hate someone with passion. This is the work of God. When we talk about karma, this is exactly what it means. You reap what you sow. So now, the entire world has given up on you such that even an aeroplane doesn’t even want to associate with you?



"You know you are catching a flight and you are heavily drunk. I know you very well and I know by now, you have filled your system with the Black, Red Labels and even sniffed something. It’s not the first time you are doing this and you have been caught because of your evil intentions towards Mzbel. Today, I’m here with some advice for you because looking at all these, you have become very pitiful. Despite the fact that I have targeted you, today, I intend to advise you. Looking at your mannerisms in the video and how you were behaving like a junkie, I feel nothing but pity for you. Live your life well. I have been the one controlling you whenever you fall into that state. Now that I’m not there, look what your life has become,” Tornado stated in a video he shared on Instagram.



Tornado, who believes that Afia is setting a bad precedence for her children, has asked that her two sons (James and John), sit their mother down and advise her.



“James and John, see what your mother is doing? Look at how she is embarrassing you guys? I would commit suicide if I were you. You guys are 18 years and above and it's high time you advised your mother. She has caused you enough embarrassment.”

Watch the video below:











