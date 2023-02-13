You are rather a desecrator of the consciousness of reggae – Charles Tagoe slams ‘Drunkk’ Rasta

Blakk Rasta (left) and Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe

A presidential staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe has heaped some harsh words on reggae artiste, Blakk Rasta, as the public spat between the two continues to rage on.

According to the presidential staffer, Blakk Rasta cannot tout himself as a good artiste neither can he compare his achievements to Sarkodie, who he (Blakk Rasta) has serially criticized.



“Ghana has great reggae acts. Rocky Dawuni is one of our revered acts. Singer, Songwriter, producer. He got his third Grammy nomination last year after two previous ones in 2015 and 2021. Though the award has been elusive, vintage Dawuni said the nominations are a positive indication that, sooner than later, a Ghanaian act may win the award. That is clear, but what is also clear is that when Dawuni said that, he never had the Sankaase dawadawa smoker in mind.



"He dearly believes in the ability of Ghanaian and African acts to excel internationally. He never had in mind those whom, in their two chosen fields of endeavour, i.e. Musician and Presenter; have proven themselves woefully underwhelming. Fact remains that Sarkodie featured on Bob's hit because he's been top notch, unlike you, ‘Drunkk Rasta’, he has represented us well across Africa and the world. Your Chinese rendition and all your music is everything short of what Sarkodie has done and can do. No lie, yours is pure envy,” the presidential staffer wrote in a Facebook post.



Blakk Rasta and Charles Tagoe have been involved in a series of banter after the latter recently described Sarkodie’s feature on the remix of Bob Marley’s Stir It Up as a “desecration” of the work of the late reggae legend.



Charles Tagoe joined the fray of public criticisms that met Blakk Rasta’s statement by calling the competence of the reggae artiste and radio presenter into question.

Blakk Rasta in response had described Charles Tagoe as an ignorant person who lacks linguistic knowledge to understand his music.



“Dear Mr Tagoe, IGNORANCE is when a disgracefully deported PRESIDENTIAL STASHER (Not staffer) does not know that not every song must have linguistical, UNDERSTANDABLE lyrics to be termed a great one.



“Sad you didn't know that the legend Bob Marley you referred to has a BUFFALO SOLDIER song with a ear-bug hook( Wo yoo yoo.. Woyoyo yoo...) which is in no particular language. It is an ONOMATOPOEIA. Same way, Stonebwoy's PUTUU falls in this category. When you see Stonebwoy, tell him he is not qualified to be called a Reggae/Dancehall artiste.



“Has your ignorant self ever heard ON A RAGGA TIP by SL2? Tweaaaa... You are only qualified to be a presidential 'staffer' under a SLEEPING PRESIDENT. Even you claim you have a certain ridiculous qualification. Stick to your day job, sir! Come again...! Anyway, listen to the full song and see if it makes sense or not. Cut and paste is dangerous..” Blakk Rasta said in a Facebook post.



But in his recent response to the artiste, Charles Tagoe stated that Blakk Rasta’s songs are of lacks clarity and cannot be compared to Bob Marley’s song.

“Your drunken chin-chan-cho noise and other cacophonous chords you put out as music has been the lowest-of-lows of Reggae. What you have been doing is rather a desecration of the consciousness of that musical genre. The top acts around who have represented, Marley, Tosh, Donaldson, Culture, Spear, etc so well should either arrest or advise you. Your music churns stomach.



“It is seriously unintelligent and insulting to compare your chow-wan-cha nonsense to the legendary Marley's Buffalo Soldier song, because of what? Onomatopoeia? The lyrical content of Bob's classic hit was clear and concise,” he stated.







GA/SARA