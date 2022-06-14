You are supposed to stick with her, not abandon her - Computer Man to Agradaa’s husband

Agradaa quits a being fetish priestess

The Founder and Leader of Hope Generation Ministries, Prophet Eric Amponsah alias Computer Man has faulted Pastor Oduro Koranteng for abandoning his wife, Nana Agradaa.



Nana Agradaa, a former fetish priestess now known as Evangelist Mama Pat has recently taken to social media to announce suffering marital crisis.



According to Agradaa, she bought a chapel at the time when she was a priestess with the intent that her husband who is an associate pastor will one day take charge of it and establish his own church.

Unhappy with her husband’s decision to stick with his spiritual father instead of coming to take over the church, Agradaa has asked Pastor Oduro Koranteng to make his intentions clear if he feels he is done with the marriage.



Commenting on Agradaa’s marital issues in an interview with Oman Channel, Computer argued that the new Evangelist cannot be blamed for her recent rant.



According to Computer Man, he cannot fathom why Pastor Oduro has decided to stick to being an associate pastor with his spiritual father while his wife has bought a chapel for him to take over.



“It was never Agradaa’s wish to be the one manning the church, as thoughtful as she is she saw the need to buy a chapel at a cost of GHC9 billion (old Cedis). As a good wife she bought the chapel for her husband to manage and establish his own church. How many men will get women who are their financiers?” he questioned.



“She is talking out of pain and if nobody will say talk in her favour I will,” Computer Man added.

In an advise to Pastor Oduro Koranteng, Computer Man called on him to consider seeking his independence from his spiritual father so he can establish himself with the help of his wife.



“You stood by her when she was priestess let alone now that she has converted,” he stated.



