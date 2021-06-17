You are very selfish for calling Abena Korkor back to promote Date Rush – Netizens to TV3

TV personality, Abena Korkor

•Abena Korkor claims she was sacked from TV3 for posting her nudes

• She was however seen on Date Rush months after the development



• This has triggered reactions from a section of the public



Abena Korkor's decision to appear on Date Rush has elicited reactions from a section of the public as they have faulted TV3.



The TV personality made a sudden appearance on the popular entertainment show which is aired on Sundays, where she chose a gentleman to go do some donations at a psychiatric hospital in Accra.



That episode was televised a few weeks after Abena Korkor's working relationship with TV3 ended.

While with TV3, she served as a panelist on the ‘Ladies Circle’ show which had Anita Akua Akufo and Chrystal Kwame-Aryee as hosts. She had claimed that managers of TV3 terminated her appointment after she posted nude photos of herself on her social media platforms.



Although some viewers were excited to see her on the show, others have called out TV3. They say handlers of the channel are hypocrites and selfish, claiming that they used Abena Korkor to serve their interests.



Read some of the utterances below:



