You are wicked if you date two people at the same time - Rev Francis Agyinasare

Rev. Francis Agyinasare, the son of popular Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, founder of Perez Chapel International, has described men and women who keep multiple partners as wicked.



According to the young preacher who is calling for change and holiness among believers, it is not right to keep two lovers at a time.



In a Facebook post that has generated several reactions he wrote: "If you’re dating two or more people at the same time, you’re very wicked!



Stop it today!"

The Evangelist who recently marked his 7th wedding anniversary with his wife, Kathy, has been showered with praise for calling out persons who see nothing wrong with double-dating.



A Facebook handler @Asare Louis had this to say: "Rev. Francis Agyinasare this is greed, one of the most deadly sin."



Another @Prince Prody Jerz commented: "Oh man of God only wicked...wicked is understatement....you are also foolish ..I really don't understand why a person who wants to be productive in life will do that



However, @Simon Adjei was of a different opinion as he saw nothing wrong with dating two or more people. In his argument, he wrote: "I don't agree, dating as I know is not courtship so u can date as many as u can and after u make a choice then u stick to one unless the word dating meant courtship or relationship then I agree with u."



