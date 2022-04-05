3
Menu
Entertainment

You are wicked if you date two people at the same time - Rev Francis Agyinasare

Francis Agyinasare Mic 4 Preacher, Rev. Francis Agyinasare

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Francis Agyinasare preachers against double dating

Rev Minister calls out unfaithful partners

Tons of reaction greets Rev Agyinasare's message

Rev. Francis Agyinasare, the son of popular Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, founder of Perez Chapel International, has described men and women who keep multiple partners as wicked.

According to the young preacher who is calling for change and holiness among believers, it is not right to keep two lovers at a time.

In a Facebook post that has generated several reactions he wrote: "If you’re dating two or more people at the same time, you’re very wicked!

Stop it today!"

The Evangelist who recently marked his 7th wedding anniversary with his wife, Kathy, has been showered with praise for calling out persons who see nothing wrong with double-dating.

A Facebook handler @Asare Louis had this to say: "Rev. Francis Agyinasare this is greed, one of the most deadly sin."

Another @Prince Prody Jerz commented: "Oh man of God only wicked...wicked is understatement....you are also foolish ..I really don't understand why a person who wants to be productive in life will do that

However, @Simon Adjei was of a different opinion as he saw nothing wrong with dating two or more people. In his argument, he wrote: "I don't agree, dating as I know is not courtship so u can date as many as u can and after u make a choice then u stick to one unless the word dating meant courtship or relationship then I agree with u."

See the post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Assin North MP suffers another blow as SC throws out application
3 MPs referred to privileges committee for absenteeism
Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split