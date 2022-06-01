You are worse than them – Don Little blasts Afia Schwarzenegger for descending on Kumasi radio presenters

Afia Schwar descends on Kumasi media presenters

Don Little reacts to Afia Schwar’s outburst



Don Little bemoans week laws in dealing with vulgarity on live radio



Actor, Don Little has descended heavily on Afia Schwarzenegger for her recent attack on some popular radio presenters in Kumasi over what she says is their reckless use of vulgar words on prime to radio.



Afia Schwarzenegger in a recent video described some popular marriage and relationship show hosts, Auntie Naa and Mama Efo for what she said is their indecent use of words on their radio shows.



According to the female comedienne, Mama Efe and Auntie Naa have become notorious for the use of vulger and explicit words on their shows and are responsible for the collapse of several marriages and relationships.



But reacting to Afia’s outburst, Don Little pointed out that the vocal comedienne is as guilty as the people she is accusing

“You Afia have always had your freedom to express your mind without being prevented. You have over the years without caution used the very words you are complaining about on social media which equally has a wider reach. So how do you now call for a radio station to be closed down because they mention the same genitals you have been throwing about on social media?” the diminutive actor questioned on Oman Channel.



In her tirade against Auntie Naa and Mama Efe, Afia Schwarzenegger bemoaned the use of explicit words on their radio shows saying “Now when you go to Kumasi at 1pm prime time, you have old women sitting on TV and radio discussing sexual acts and organs just for trends.”



But according to Don Little, while the use of explicit language on the radio may be a problem, he blames the situation on the weakness of the law to deal with such instances.



“Our laws are weak because when such things come up, we tend to ignore them thinking we don’t want to waste our time dealing with it,” he stated.



