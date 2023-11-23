You attacked Mahama when he was vice president yet you couldn’t deliver - Kumchacha berates Bawumia

The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, also known as Kumchacha, has launched a scathing attack on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over his inability to excel in his role in government.

He indicated that Dr. Bawumia was criticizing John Mahama when he was vice president to the late John Evans Atta-Mills administration for his non-performance yet his tenure in office has been nothing to write home about.



Kumchacha lambasted Dr. Bawumia for not being able to help President Akufo-Addo to solve the economic crisis that has bedevilled Ghanaians who are struggling to make ends meet.



The pastor reiterated that Dr. Bawumia should forget about winning the 2024 general elections because he has failed woefully as vice president of the country.



“As for Dr. Bawumia, I always say that he is nobody. Is he, not the one when Mahama was vice president to the late John Evans Atta-Mills and wanted to become president, he told him to help the government with his ideas instead of waiting to become president before.



“So in this case, if Dr. Bawumia too has ideas and knowledge to help the development of the country, why didn’t he help Akufo-Addo’s government to save the nation from the economic crisis?" Kumchacha fumed in a video shared online.

He continued: "How has he helped Akufo-Addo? Look at the dollar rate now, the excuse that the Russia-Ukraine war has affected them is foolishness. Almost everything they use it as an excuse. There is no way NPP can win the 2024 elections so they should forget it."



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is seeking to be elected as the president of the nation after he sailed through to emerge as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



His main competitor, John Dramani Mahama, who is leading the National Democratic Congress has been talking about his 24-hour economy that seeks to improve the fortunes of the country.



The presidential ambition of Dr. Bawumia will be determined in the 2024 elections if he is able to overcome his opponents to continue governance.





