You call me a cheat, have you heard of King Solomon? - Shatta Wale quizzes

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale finds love again

Rumours of Shatta Wale's breakup with his girlfriend intensifies



Elfreda deletes posts of Shatta on Instagram



Shatta Wale has in a series of posts on Snapchat called out women who always find fault with their boyfriends and husbands.



He believes that such women are always on the lookout for an opportunity to fight and stress their partners.



According to 'innocent' Shatta, who many believe has broken up with his new girlfriend, Elfreda, he has been tagged as a cheat just because he didn't allow himself to be controlled.



The popular dancehall musician in a post sighted by GhanaWeb noted that there is no such thing as a perfect man and wondered what his partner could have done if she ever dated the Israelite ruler, King Solomon from the Holy Bible who married 700 wives and 300 concubines.

"Eii you calling me a cheat...then what will you tell King Solomon, God's personal person...pls go and come back again...Go and find your Mr perfect the way you want am. Remember to buy more clay so u can create him well."



In a follow-up post, he added: "To be submissive doesn't mean you are a fool, it means you understand the journey of love. A man will always be a man... you can help to change his little dirty ways but not attacking him."



Social media users have rumoured about a breakup between Shatta Wale and his girlfriend, Elfreda barely three months after going public with their relationship.



The award-winning singer in February confessed his love to Elfreda by describing her as the love of his life. He again expressed his willingness to acquire her a new house.



"I know you got your own house but can I buy you another house," Shatta captioned an image of his girlfriend on February 16.



Fast forward to April 2022, Elfreda has cleared all memories of the singer on her Instagram page.

This, many say confirms that the rumours of their breakup might be true although they haven't officially confirmed it.



Check out some posts from Shatta Wale amidst his alleged breakup:











