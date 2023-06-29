You called Yvonne Nelson a whore but you banged her without protection – Prince David Osei to Sarkodie

Sarkodie with Yvonne Nelson

Actor, Prince David Osei, has wondered why Sarkodie tagged Yvonne Nelson as a whore, yet slept with her without protection during their past relationship.

Sarkodie stated in his song, meant to address Yvonne Nelson’s allegations, that he wasn’t the only one the actress was banging at the time they were together.



In Yvonne Nelson’s book, she bemoaned how Sarkodie impregnated and abandoned her.



But the rapper, while stating his side of the story, said the actress should quit acting like a saint and that she ‘belonged to the streets’.



“If you have to talk then you’ve gotta tell the world every other nigga you f**ked. You can’t just paint a picture and play the victim. Stop acting like you were looking for love from all the d**ks that you sucked. First, I thought you were cool until I had a hint. I thought I was clocking with the baddest b*tch but unknowingly, we were lined up like Cuban links. Don’t claim the good girl tag because you are for the streets,” parts of Sarkodie’s ‘Try Me’ song read.



These comments, however, did not sit well with some netizens including Prince David Osei, who queried why the rapper had unprotected sex with Yvonne if he felt she was a whore.

“She was a “Whore” yet you shagged her unprotected and got her pregnant!! God have mercy on those supporting tomfoolery!! #respectwomen. She never said he forced her to abort bro, read the book, he said he was staying with his mum and wasn’t ready which is very understandable as a young man… She never insulted him in the book or gave silly remarks about him, she only expressed the trauma she experienced during the process of abortion!” he stressed.



Meanwhile, other individuals including the likes of Kwame A Plus, have patted Sarkodie on the back for what they describe as ‘standing up for himself’, in a world where men are required to suppress their feelings.





Childish Tantrums!! Never let the kid in you destroy the king in you … Whoever sleeps with a woman get her pregnant and don’t own up as man and goes about labeling her “Whore” is the dumbest asshole ever .. She was a “Whore” yet you shagged her unprotected got her pregnant!! God… https://t.co/bPu6AXYaqW — H.E Prince David Osei (@PrinceDavidOsei) June 28, 2023

One can recall that after narrating how the rapper impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir, also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.



In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi Polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.



However, telling his side of the story in the single, ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie detailed that it was Yvonne’s sole decision to abort the pregnancy.



Although the rapper admitted that they had a relationship, he said Yvonne was only playing victim and taking advantage of the fact that the world listens to women more than men.



Yvonne Nelson’s rants

After dissecting the contents of Sarkodie’s reply to her earlier allegations, Yvonne Nelson has stormed Twitter with a series of rants targeted at the former.



EB/FNOQ