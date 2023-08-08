‘You can explore more beyond music’ - Diana Hopeson to gospel artistes

Former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Diana Akiwumi Hopeson, has offered guidance to gospel musicians, urging them not to confine their talents solely to gospel music.

Speaking at the press launch of the upcoming 'Diamond OFFERING Live Worship Experience,' a noteworthy gospel musical concert set for September 24th in Kasoa, Hopeson emphasized that gospel musicians possess both the aptitude and the platform to diversify into other creative realms, such as acting, modeling, and entrepreneurship.



Addressing the gathering, she shared, "I encourage all gospel musicians who have met the Lord to know that doing gospel music does not limit you in any way this is because a man’s gift will make room for him before kings. All you need to do is give your all and keep working hard.”



The annual 'Diamond Offering Live Worship Experience' is masterminded by acclaimed gospel artist Seth Diamond. This year's edition is poised to showcase a lineup of eminent Ghanaian gospel talents, including Joe Mettle, Selina Boateng, Empress Gifty, and Daughters of Glorious Jesus.



Diana Hopeson, renowned for her chart-topping track "Agyenkwa Hene," held the presidency of MUSIGA for a successful four-year term following her predecessor, Alhaji Sidiku Buari. Subsequently, she took a step back from MUSIGA to pursue a three-month training program in Events Management in Hawaii.

