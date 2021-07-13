You can get more from hard work and prayer – Moesha

• Actress Moesha has apologized to all the girls she said she introduced to men

• She also alleged many young ladies in Ghana are sleeping with men for money



• The actress revealed women are dying because of money



Actress and Socialite Moesha Buduong has been in the news recently following her decision to give her life to Christ in a video that hit the trends.



Moesha was seen in a Church giving a testimony about her life and how God has saved her.



In recent a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the actress was seen seated on the floor in a maxi dress, which was half dirty and her hands full of dried mud. According to her, she was rescued from committing suicide.



"If we work hard and follow the word of God, we will get more than what they give us," she said.

Moesha sent a heartfelt message to young ladies to refrain from sin and the easy way of making money.



She emphasized how some women are drawn to the easy way of making money, sleeping with married men, and doing all kinds of degrading things just to have a good life.



The socialite apologized to all the young ladies she ever introduced to men, stating that these men they have sex with take away their glory and give them peanuts, but if they worked hard and added prayers they can get more than what they get from men.



“So, all these girls who have looked at my lifestyle, saying that they want to be like Moesha, you have been there and can testify that it isn’t easy. It’s not easy at all, some go and some die. Some go and die. Some of these girls go and die because of the wrong men they sleep with. They take our glory; you know they take out our glory. When God created us, He gave all of us wealth and power. All these men do is sleep with us and take our glory and give us peanuts.”



Watch video below:



