You can laugh at me but at age 27, I am building my 7th house - Medikal jabs critics

Rapper Medikal

Medikal lists number of properties

I am building my 7th house at Aburi, Medikal reveals



Medikal jabs naysayers in tweet



Ghanaian award-winning rapper Medikal has once again reacted to claims by a section of music lovers who term him as a 'wack' artiste.



According to MDK, he is not moved by bad comments especially when he is doing so much for himself at the young age of 27.



The reigning VGMA Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year has revealed that he is currently building his 7th mansion in Aburi, Eastern Region.

To him, critics who come at him over his style of rapping should rather focus on making their own money instead of channeling their energies in trolling him on Twitter.



He wrote: "You go fi criticise me, laugh at my style, say I shaa but I’m on my 7th house in Aburi! And I’m only 27! I hope say we go chop 50 then you de fi pay your wifi bills tweet @ me."



Married to actress Fella Makafui, the two in November this year dedicated a 4-bedroom luxury apartment located at East Legon Hills to their two-year-old daughter, Island Frimpong.





