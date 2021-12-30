You can laugh at me but at age 27, I am building my 7th house - Medikal jabs critics

Medikal lists number of properties
Ghanaian award-winning rapper Medikal has once again reacted to claims by a section of music lovers who term him as a 'wack' artiste.
According to MDK, he is not moved by bad comments especially when he is doing so much for himself at the young age of 27.
The reigning VGMA Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year has revealed that he is currently building his 7th mansion in Aburi, Eastern Region.
To him, critics who come at him over his style of rapping should rather focus on making their own money instead of channeling their energies in trolling him on Twitter.
He wrote: "You go fi criticise me, laugh at my style, say I shaa but I’m on my 7th house in Aburi! And I’m only 27! I hope say we go chop 50 then you de fi pay your wifi bills tweet @ me."
Married to actress Fella Makafui, the two in November this year dedicated a 4-bedroom luxury apartment located at East Legon Hills to their two-year-old daughter, Island Frimpong.
You go fi criticise me, laugh at my style, say I shaa but I’m on my 7th house in Aburi ! And I’m only 27 ! I hope say we go chop 50 then you de fi pay your wifi bills tweet @ me ????— EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) December 29, 2021
As Una de play the shows de go,make Una de save money, make Una de invest, make Una de build! It might not be like this in the next 10 to 15 years ! The friends,team & girls you have around you dey with you for benefits and cuz of who you’ve become ! Only few got genuine love !— EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) December 29, 2021
