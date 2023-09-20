‘You can never fool the people all the time’ - Nana Aba Anamoah 'bites' Adwoa Safo over ‘yogurt sharing’

Nana Aba Anamoah and Sarah Adwoa Safo

Prominent Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has taken a swipe at the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo for sharing yogurt to some people.

According to her, the MP for Dome-Kwabenya has ‘fooled’ the people especially her constituents for too long and might fail to get their support to retain her seat ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The media personality made the remark in response to a video that showed Sarah Adwoa Safo sharing snacks to some people seated under a canopy who are believed to be her constituents.



In a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, Nana Aba Anamoah intimated that Adwoa Safo has ‘fooled’ the people for too long and she might fail to do so this time around.



The Tweet read: “You can fool all people some of the time and some people all the time. But you can never fool all people all the time, #yogurt.”



Background

A video emerged online of the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, serving some people at a public space believed to be in her constituency.



In the video shared on Twitter (now known as X), the MP is seen personally sharing snacks to some of the people seated under a canopy.



With a tray in hand, and with the help of some women standing around her, Sarah Adwoa Safo collects some frozen ice creams and then moves towards the people seated not too far from her to serve them.



While it is unclear what event that was, it is worth noting that the Electoral Commission of Ghana has started a Limited Voter Registration exercise to allow for persons who turned 18 years after the last registration exercise to get registered.



In a post on her page on Facebook, the Dome-Kwabenya MP advertised the activity with a flyer, urging all eligible persons in her constituency to go and get counted.

The exercise, which started on September 12, will end on October 2, 2023.



A few days ago, Adwoa Safo apologized for her prolonged absence from Parliament. Some have argued that she apologized because she wants to be re-elected.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



View the tweet below





“You can fool all people some of the time and some people all the time. But you can never fool all people all the time”. #yoghurt — nana aba (@thenanaaba) September 19, 2023

BS/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:



