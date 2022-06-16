1
‘You can never pay my rent, that viral audio was to promote your church’ – Mona Gucci hits back at Nana Agradaa

Mona Gucci And Nana Agradaa 2.jpeg Mona Gucci (left) and Nana Agradaa (right)

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: ghbase.com

Well-known Ghanaian broadcaster, Mona Gucci has responded strongly to Nana Agradaa’s claim that she asked her for money to rent or renew her lease.

Following her recent marital woes, Nana Agradaa took to her ‘Bribi Gye Gye Wo’ panel and slammed Mona Gucci for allowing the panelists to attack her on air.

Mona has reacted to all of her accusations, alleging that Nana Agradaa is unable to provide her with a place to live.

According to the presenter, Nana Agradaa’s voice was used in a recording to advertise her church.

According to her, the only money she received from Agradaa was a one-time payment of $1,500, which she said she could prove in court.

According to Mona, Nana Agradaa is unable to rent her an apartment, and she has answered to all of her accusations in this regard.

As Mona revealed, “the recording Nana Agradaa provided was created to garner favor in the right of her church members and boost its numbers,” the content of the audio was staged.

