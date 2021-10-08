You can never reach orgasm if you don’t respect your man – Women advised

Sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness

Sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has advised women never to disrespect their partners because if they do, they can never reach orgasm while having sex with them.

She said this while sharing tips on how women can reach orgasm during sex, in an interview on Ghana’s favourite adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’ adult show which airs on eTV Ghana with host, Adwen the Love Doctor.



“You need to give utmost respect to the make that you have a sexual relationship with because if you don’t respect him, you cannot reach orgasm while having sex with him. Don’t underestimate him so if you know you won’t respect him, then don’t even come close to him”, she said.



According to Dzifa, it is important for women to give their all to their men and be submissive during sexual intercourse so that he can get them to that point of orgasm.

Again, she advised, “Be relaxed and be emotionally attached to whatever you’re about to do. Don’t think about the destination, just focus on the journey so that you can enjoy every bit of it.”



She disclosed that some women, during sexual intercourse, are mentally uninvolved in the act because they keep thinking about how they can get the man to give them money for transport afterward.



The sex coach urged that once sexual intercourse is initiated, women need to focus on the journey, which is attaining orgasm, and leave the money issues for another day.