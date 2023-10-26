You can see me as a hero or villain I don’t care - Medikal

Medikal has asserted that he is unbothered whether he is seen as a force for good or evil.

A father and a husband, he spoke to media executive Bola Ray.



“It’s my life actually,” the rap star answered when he was asked about his ultimate artistic muse.



He emphasised that the stories he tells in his music all flow from actual events in his life “because I don’t know how to paint any fictional pictures or stories to the public”.



Segueing into a self-introspective moment, Samuel Adu Frimpong, alias Medikal, spoke on his persona and public perception.



“You can see me as a hero or as a villain I don’t care. I just know I’m doing something…” Medikal remarked.

A hero and a villain, he noted, is how he also sees himself: “It’s two things. It’s two different characters living in one body.”



He confessed that he is flawed, and “sometimes I get caught up in some bulls***”. At the same time, he noted, “you see me doing the good side as well”.



He revealed also that his new album, Plotting & Planning, points to how solitude causes one to “think deep,” eventually leading to productive decisions to bring one’s ideas “into existence”.



In a nutshell, he said, the 14-track album is about “enjoyment, forgetting everybody and doing your thing, and, thirdly, it’s about believing in yourself”.



Often in a ski mask, Medikal is an influential multiple award-winning Hiphop/Hiplife artiste and a convener of the Stubborn Academy; the unofficial group of black sheep, or people who do not conform to established societal norms.

Sowutuom (Hold Your Gun), also the name of Medikal's community, a suburb in Accra, is the first track on his new album.



Watch the song's video below:



