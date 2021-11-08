You can show your fake loyalty where the sun does not rise - MzGee

• MzGee tells artists she will never lick their behind

• She added loyalty is a two-way street



• Ghanaian artists go to other countries and bend over for media persons there



MzGee has revealed that Ghanaian artists will choose to post other African personalities' works on their timelines but will not share theirs (Ghanaians) on their statuses.



She made this claim in a YouTube video when she shared a conversation she had with some colleagues on why artists get angry when television personalities do not post them, yet they don't support them (TV personalities) either when they are nominated for awards.



“They give you their flyer, you post it on a timeline, I give my flyer you put it in your story, tell me who isn’t supporting who. Now they tell you I’m not supporting you. You agree without an iota of shame forgetting that you yourself have not supported the course of the industry in general.

“Some of you are simply selfish and you expect media personalities and bloggers not to be stomach directed, come on. They’ve got bills to pay just like yourself. Ask those of my colleagues who were paid by Nigerians to organise media rounds how much they make as ‘soli.



“Frankly speaking you can show your fake loyalty where the sun does not rise as for me, I will never lick your behind, you can ask your fake fans to also come after me. I do not care. Some of you simply do not deserve us,” she shared on her YouTube channel.



She went ahead to say that loyalty is a two-way street, and that you scratch her back and she scratches yours.



Besides, she said, some artists go to Nigeria or some other African countries bending over backwards for some of her subordinates in the field.



“What I’m trying to say is that it is not sensible for me to support you in the name of ‘efie ne for’, yet you did not support me in return, ‘my dear superstar, loyalty is a two-way street. You scratch my back I scratch yours. You abuse me but when you go to Nigeria or some other African country you bend over backwards for some subordinate of mine in the field,” she explained.

She also added that Nigerians hype Ghanaian tv personalities because they believe they deserve better and will continue to promote them, after all, we are one people.



“The Nigerians hype us, they think we deserve better and we will continue to promote them after all we are one people, one Africa, anaa?” she said.



