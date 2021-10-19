You can’t be an artist without controversies; learn from Wendy Shay – Blogger tells Sefa

Ghanaian blogger, Mr. Tabernacle has asked Black Avenue music signee, Sefa to embrace controversies as part of her craft to enable her to thrive in the entertainment industry.

His comments were in response to Sefa’s recent statement that she does not want to thrive on controversies to stay relevant.



One can recall that in an interview with Kojo Manuel on YFM, Sefa intimated that she wants her followers and music enthusiasts to fully acknowledge her craft and nothing else.



“I just want people to know me for the music and know me for my craft. I don’t have time and energy to be bringing controversies to myself so people talk about it. My spirit does not like it when people talk about me,” she said.



However, speaking as a panelist on Hello Entertainment review with Dave Hammer, Mr. Tabernacle said no artiste can shy away from controversy and expect to succeed in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

According to him, the showbiz industry favours persons who channel some of their energy into courting controversies and inciting conversations to sell their craft.



Watch the video below:



