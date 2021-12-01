You can't change a man unless he wants to be changed - Uncle Ebo White

Playwright, Uncle Ebo White

Popular Ghanaian playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte has advised women to desist from using their relationships as yardsticks to change men.



Uncle Ebo Whyte advised women who perceive relationships as a means to change their partners adding that men only change when they want to.

“When it comes to love, I admire women’s optimistic outlook.” However, a woman creates the home, whereas a man does not. Treating him does not imply forcing him. So there’s this whole crusade of women saying. I’m going to change him, No!” he enlightened on TV3.



“The principle is that you can only change yourself, but they can choose to change. People make their own decisions. So, please retire, all of you with the saviour mentality ‘I will save him and turn him. The only person you have control over is yourself. Nobody else can be changed. No! You can’t change me once we’re in a love relationship. But I have the option of making a change for you,” he added.



A person’s attitude according to Uncle Ebo Whyte can be changed based on the treatment they received from people.