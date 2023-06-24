You can’t dictate to me how to live my life, I wear what I want to – Efia Odo to critics

Efia Odo

Famous Ghanaian actress, socialite and influencer Efia Odo born Andrea Owusu has hit back at critics of her style of dressing among others

In a typical Ghanaian society, individuals especially women are expected to behave in a way to conform to traditions and culture.



Parents and elders in various societies over centuries have been responsible for helping to shape people in society mostly the young.



However, the story has changed over the last two decades as parents themselves find it difficult to straighten their children on their behaviour.



Afia Odo who does not want any kind of influence from society has said she owns her life hence people who take to social media and troll her must stop.

“I wear what I want and how I want it. Nobody can tell me how to dress. It’s my life; no one can tell me how to dress”, Afia Odo has said.



According to her, her dress and how she does things has nothing to do with her fame or her character.



To her, her following on social media keeps growing and the fact that people enjoy what she does proves that she is on the right path.



“It doesn’t defame me, and at the end of the day my following is still growing, you guys still watch me and still like me so why should I stop living my life to please you?”, Afia Odo said this on BRYT TV in an interview.