‘You can’t do it all alone’ – KiDi tells upcoming artistes

Ghanaian artiste, Dennis Nana Kwaku Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has urged upcoming artistes to engage the services of a team that would assist their growth in the music industry.



According to the award-wining artiste, having a team is crucial to the success of an artiste.



He explains that while the artiste spends time in the studio developing his craft, his team helps him get the needed publicity.



He made this revelation in an interview on Citi TV.

“You need a team. I can’t emphasize enough how important a team is. Because, as an artiste you can’t do it all alone. Using the mind you are meant to use in the studio to create to go after radio and tv stations is tough,” he said.



Meanwhile, KiDi has called on artistes to identify and ensure that being in the music industry is what they truly desire.



He reiterated that many artistes would want to be on TV, however, being a musician entails more than being on TV and radio.



“There is a formula but there is no formula (to succeed in the industry). First of all, I tell people, you need to always identify if this is what you really were meant to do,” he said.



He added that “maybe it is not their call, so if you do that it will frustrate you and you’ll say ‘I’m doing everything but I am not blowing’. It is because you are probably not doing it right.”