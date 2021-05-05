You can’t dupe people and tell us you’ve repented - Prophet Kumchacha to Agradaa

Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha has lashed out at Nana Agradaa after the former fetish priestess has now converted to become a Christian evangelist.

Speaking in an interview with Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment’ program which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Prophet Kumchacha stated that the fetish priestess cannot dupe people and tell us that she has repented.



He argued that people who have tricked others by taking their monies cannot let go scot-free because they have repented.



The popular man of God wishes the law will deal with such people—including Agradaa.



According to him, Nana Agradaa’s supposed repentance doesn’t concern him because they are not related.



He was also having doubts about her repentance.

Prophet Kumchacha stated that Nana Agradaa has a ‘big brain’ because she purchased a church building a long time ago.



Despite her repentance, Kumchacha averred she will suffer.



Watch his statement below



