You can’t force me to tweet! - Serwaa Amihere fumes over #OccupyJulorbiHouse calls

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere, has expressed her displeasure over incessant calls by some sections of the public for her to speak on the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

According to her, she has used her social media platforms to champion agenda aimed at calling on the government to rescue the vulnerable in society.



She indicated that no one can compel her to tweet on the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest that has gained so much attention on social media but she will add her voice at her own will.



Her comment comes on the back of calls by scores of Ghanaians on social media to add her voice to the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest to amplify the grievances of the protesters.



In a post on Twitter, sighted by GhanaWeb on Friday, September 23, 2023, Serwaa Amihere recounted the numerous times she has been advocating for problems to be solved including the recent flooding issue.



“I tweet when I want to. You don’t force me to. When I was talking about floods on TV and tweeting about them, you were selling sneakers,” she fumed.



“I like your patriotism but don’t tell me what to tweet and what not to tweet! I am not lucky! I WORK! Nothing falls on my lap I work! Speaking for the woman in Zongo, I do it all the time.”

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, spanning three days, concluded with celebrities playing a significant role in its vigor and effectiveness in conveying their concerns to the government.



