You can't inherit your lover's property – Lawyer to mistresses

Boyfriends and girlfriends have no rights over each other. File photo

A private legal practitioner has cautioned young ladies who desire to be mistresses of older men to bear in mind that they have no place in the inheritance of their lovers.

According to Paul Kumi, mistresses may revel in the perks that come with the territory – expensive cars and phones, designer perfumes, trips abroad, staying in high-class apartments among others – during their liaison but warned that those material things will lead them to nowhere once the relationship hits the rocks.



“The good things you desperately yearn for will come while you’re in the relation with the already-married older man but the end will be miserable for such young ladies,” he stressed.



Mr Kumi gave the counsel on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom hosted by Kwame Appiah Kubi on Friday, 29 October 2021.



As far as inheritance goes, Mr Kumi said: “It’s only the child that comes out of the relationship who is entitled to the property of the man and not you, the side chick”.



“So, if you happen not to have any child with the man and he dies, you become very miserable because you cannot continue with the ostentatious lifestyle he introduced you to,” he added.

Mr Kumi observed that love liaisons are a matter of morality and do not fall within the legal realm.



Boyfriends and girlfriends, he noted, have no rights over each other.



He said their relationship becomes legally binding only when there is marriage – either customary or by ordinance.



“So, for boyfriends to be beating up girlfriends over who she is talking to or seeing is wrong,” he said.