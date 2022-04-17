4
'You can't plan' - Mr. Beautiful likens Nana Addo's government with using Spintex Road

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian comedian, Mr. Beautiful has compared the governance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to driving on the Spintex road in Accra.

According to the Kumawood actor born Clement Bonney, anyone who decides to use the Spintex road as a daily route isn’t a serious person in life looking at the heavy traffic on that stretch.

“Nana Akufo-Addo’s governance is like the Spintex road so there’s no way you can plan with it,” he said during an interview with Amansan Krakye.

He added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast “When you decide to use the Spintex road in your daily plan then you’re not a serious person in life.

“The day you decide to use the Spintex road by chance you won’t meet any traffic but when you intentionally want to pass there you’d spend like 10 hours,” he explained.

He ended “That’s how Nana Addo’s government is like, you can never plan with it there’s no way”.

