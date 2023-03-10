1
You can’t possibly be everybody’s spec - Vicky Zugah tells Kuami Eugene

Vicky Zugah And Kuami Eugene Vicky Zugah sends a message to Kuami Eugene

Fri, 10 Mar 2023

Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah, has shut down Kuami Eugene over comments that everyone wants a piece of him in a recent interview.

According to Vicky on blogger Nkonkonsa’s page, Kuami Eugene should not believe that he is wanted by all women because he may not even be the type of woman for others.

“People enjoy your songs, that’s different from 'everybody' wanting you cos you can’t possibly be everybody’s spec lol,” she shared on March 9, 2023.

On March 2, 2023, in an interview with Sika Osei, Kuami Eugene stated that he has not yet found a partner, but any lady who wants to date him needs to be resilient and able to put up with criticism from some members of the public.

He continued by saying that being his girlfriend is not simple. The well-known artiste claims that he enjoys being treated like a mother’s boy.

“I am not dating... Right now, I know dating me will be very difficult. You should have tough skin to date me,” he disclosed on ‘Stripped hosted by Sika Osei’.

The Ghanaian hitmaker also emphasized that for their relationship to advance, his partner must be willing to make some sacrifices as well.



ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
