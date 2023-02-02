Highlife musician Kweisey Pee

While most musicians around the world enjoy their hard work through earnings from their royalties, the story in Ghana is otherwise.

Almost every musician who has spoken about money from royalties from the Ghana Music Right Organisation (GHMRO) has not said anything better about their earnings from the institution.



One of them is Highlife musician Kweisey Pee born Kwesi Poku Addae who thinks there is no livelihood in the royalties he gets in Ghana.



According to him, though music pays and the fact that he has made a fortune with music, royalties can’t be part of it.

“Music pays and I’m still making money from it but royalties no. Moreover, I have streams, and I have shown so yes. You cannot really rely on royalties as an artist, especially in Ghana but elsewhere, yes. Because I get royalties from other places but in Ghana, it’s nothing to write home about.” Kweisey Pee told the nation’s broadcaster GTV in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Giving wise counsel to fellow musicians, Kweisey Pee stressed that “if you are here and you think you are going to rely on royalties then you are not going to make it”.