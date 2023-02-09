You can’t scare me with your Kindergarten vocabulary - Blakk Rasta hits at Nana Aba again

Blakk Rasta has slammed Nana Aba Anamoah for describing him with some words he termed as ‘cheap and basic’.

Earlier in the quest to defend Sarkodie, whom Blakk Rasta attacked for his feature on Bob Marley’s ‘Stir It Up’ remix, GHanaWeb pointed out three 'strong' words in Nana Aba Anamoah's response: hogwash, inebriated and ire.



"You’re not the only human being on this planet who adores Bob Marley. You’re not wiser than the managers of his estate. This desecration placards you’re wielding makes you look rather inebriated than concerned. Sark was featured because he’s superb. DEAL WITH IT!



“…and oh Blakkrasta stop hiding behind your so called claim of ‘desecration’ because it’s hogwash. Be bold enough to express your ire at the decision to feature Sark. You wanted it eh? Be bold enough to express your ire at the decision to feature Sark.” she wrote.



Not too long after Nana Aba’s comments, Blakk Rasta stormed Twitter with a series of replies.



“Sis, it will be awesome to have you on my show on at 3FM. I will invite Stonebwoy along to discuss Putuu as well. Maybe the Bobmarley family will help you understand the hook in Bob's Buffalo Soldier which goes like Woo yo yo Woo wo yoyo,” One of his responses read.



Revisiting the issue in an interview with Zionfelix where he analyzed the choice of words Nana Aba Anamoah used during her first reply, Blakk Rasta said:

“Sarkodie’s issue came up and all of a sudden you showed up trying to scare me with your kindergarten vocabulary. Kindergarten vocabulary! Words that little children usually play with. That means that you don’t even know who Blakk Rasta is. When I see words like that, I laugh because for me, it is infantile.



“She put it at the end that I should stop hiding and that I’m not the only one who loves Bob Marley. She said I should stop hiding under the banner of desecration to fight Sarkodie. She said I am jealous of the fact that Sarkodie was chosen for the project and not me. She said I should deal with it. Do you know what that means?” he added.



