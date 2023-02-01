4
Menu
Entertainment

'You can’t survive on your wife’s money and be elevated' – Media personality

Reno Omokri 43 Nigerian media personality, Reno Omokri

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

On-air media personality and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has disclosed that it is not advisable for a man to depend on his wife’s money and influence.

Reno in a tweet stated that a man can’t be elevated in life if he lives on his wife’s money and glory.

Making reference to the late Queen Elizabeth, he stated that the Mornach's husband never reigned in the position of a king, rather he was regarded as a prince throughout his lifetime.

According to him, it is possible for a woman to depend on her husband’s money and be elevated, but it’s not possible for a man to be successful by depending on his wife’s weath and influence.

Reno tweeted,

“Queen Elizabeth II’s husband was never a King. He was born, lived and died as Prince Philip. But King Charles III’s wife is a Queen.

"Men, learn a lesson. Your wife can live on your money and glory and be elevated. But you can’t live on her’s and be elevated,"

Read the post below

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains