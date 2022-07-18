'You cannot advise me' - Shatta Wale to Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale says the entertainment pundit should keep his ‘senseless’ advice

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo blames Shatta Wale for negative news published about him



The Dancehall King has called on media persons to stop publishing negative news about him



A-list Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Jnr, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has warned popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo against advising him.



According to Shatta Wale, the entertainment pundit is not smart enough to counsel him.



In a Facebook post on his official page, the self-acclaimed Dancehall King asked Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo to keep his ‘senseless’ counsel to himself.



He wrote, “Arnold of UTV fame, please when you talk sense in your mind pls keep it for yourself ok cuz all the sense is nonsense. I need you one on one again to show you how to talk cuz this sense that can’t buy a house and proper living dierrr is very nonsense.

"I mean you don’t even have a sense at all to advise a money-making sense nigga like me ..Stop lying to your brains, you are killing yourself with nonsense slowly… You can’t even be my English teacher more less my business associate. Your English won’t bring shit to me …Keep wearing that tie and dye to advise rich people ..Thank you”.



This banter began when the entertainment pundit called on Shatta Wale to stop complaining about negative news because the ‘On God’ singer thrives and has been able to build a music empire out of that.



Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo believes that Shatta Wale contributes to such news created about him because of his negative public actions and deeds.



Arnold’s comment was a response to a call from Shatta Wale to the media to stop publishing negative news about him.







EAN/BOG