You cannot be ugly and broke - Efia Odo on dating men

Shaban, Efia Odo, and Nana Ama Gyapong

Efia Odo, also known as Andrea Owusu, was an American-based Assistant Nurse, who relocated to Accra, Ghana, has revealed that she has dated some men although “ugly” but rich.

She made this statement during the Ebitz on Lifestyle TV with Nana Ama Gyapong and Shaban.



According to Efia Odo, “ugly men take good care of women and of course, I have met and dated ugly guys before, and they had money because you cannot be ugly with no money.”



She continued by outlining some qualities of a man she would consider dating or find attractive.

She said, “I feel like if you want to date me, first you need to meet me at a public place like a restaurant or a lounge, I hate being hooked up by someone. You also need to get my attention by having nice teeth, if your teeth are not nice I can’t talk to you”. Again she said, “I can’t date short guys because I’m always on 6 inches and you need to have lots of money.”



Socialite Efia Odo is trending in the new year as an artiste. The social media personality, on January 1, 2023, released her first single.