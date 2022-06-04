You cannot promote tourism without music – Charles Amoah to govt

Veteran Ghanaian music producer, songwriter and singer, Charles Amoah has tasked Government to put strategic policies in place to develop the music industry in order to advance its tourism agenda, Purefmonline.com reports.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program, the ‘Eye Odo Asem’ hitmaker remarked that Music is at the heart of tourism as it sells the Country globally and so the Government and other stakeholders must take a second look at the Creative Arts industry and solve its compounding challenges.



He advised that some strategic policies must be tailored to use music to market our national brand and recognizable places of interest.



“Make no mistake, there are serious serious issues that the government of this country has to do if we want to jumpstart this music industry. From the Minister of Finance, from the Judiciary, from Corporate entities. There are a whole lot of things that they ought to do.



You want to promote tourism and get rid of music?… Music is not part of the agenda?”



“Hammer, you want to promote tourism but you are not factoring the role music play? Even in education, music is no more part of our school curriculum. The positive impact of music on society as a whole cannot be quantified.

This is not politics. We need to have a serious conversation on this matter. The issues are enormous.” Charles Amoah told host, Hammer Nti on Pure FM.



The indefatigable record producer recently released a new song titled ‘Simply the best’ which is already enjoying massive airplay and online streams.



Watch an excerpt of the interview of Charles Amoah on ‘Hammer Time’ below. Video Credit: ‘Hammer Time’ on YouTube.



