You cant compare the 'our day' held at Gbawe to my father's big funeral - Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger reportedly jabs MzBel

Afia claims her father's funeral was big



My father's funeral wasn't 'Our day', Afia Schwar



Actress Afia Schwarzenegger has rated the funeral of her late father, Augustine Adjei, above a recently held burial of an unnamed Alhaji at Gbawe in Accra.



According to Afia, she was able to give her beloved father a befitting burial, unlike someone who recorded a low turnout at her funeral.



She tagged the Gbawe funeral as an 'our day', an end of year party held for school children



An overwhelmed Afia Schwarzenegger following her father's burial which came off over the weekend, has been thanking Ghanaians and sympathizers for "honouring her", especially the people of the Ashanti Region.

Meanwhile, fans have linked Afia's subtle jab to singer Mzbel, who is known to be one of her worst enemies.



It would be recalled that the '16 Years' hitmaker last week organized the final funeral rites for her late Muslim father, Albert Amoah, at Mallam-Gbawe.



In the video sighted by GhanaWeb, Afia Schwar intimated: "Asanteman, I want to offer this special appreciation to you. Dear God, what a massive turnout. Someone organized a party but nobody turned out at the event but that was not my case."



The controversial comedienne furthered: "Asanteman has proven that we have a culture and also we organize the best funerals. We know how to bid farewell to our elders. This cannot be compared to the 'our day' that was thrown for an Alhaji at Gbawe. This is a standard funeral, this was big. When you are raised properly by a good father you don't organize 'our day' at his funeral for someone to rent a shoe just to attend."



Watch the video below:



