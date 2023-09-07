You’d be happy if you had Ken Agyapong’s type in your family - Ayisha Modi to Schwarzenegger

Ayisha Modi has berated Afia Schwarzenegger for spewing derogatory comments about Mr. Kennedy Agyapong.

Earlier in a TikTok live video, Afia Schwarzenegger hurled insults at the NPP flagbearer hopeful after a fan urged her to vote for him.



This took place when Afia was tackling issues pertaining to Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the NDC Flagbearership race.



She rained heavy insults at Kennedy Agyapong and raised wild allegations against him.



But Ayisha Modi has jumped to Kennedy Agyapong’s defense.



Ayisha has responded to Afia Schwarzenegger with the same magnitude of insults, adding, she is in no capacity to condemn an honourable man like Ken Agyapong.

“Afia Schwarzenegger, you are in no position to talk about Kennedy Agyapong in that manner. Kennedy Agyapong is ten times better than you are. If you had his type in your family, you would thank God, you would be grateful. if you had his type, your father wouldn’t have died the way he died.



"You are insulting this man, yet you feed on blackmailing politicians. What didn’t Lordina Mahama do for you? You take money from both NPP and NDC. You’re part of the reasons why Ghanaians are suffering. You are just hungry. These are people who are more successful and wiser than you. I blame those who listen to you. Sometimes I am shocked you don’t pay attention to your track record before you speak,” she stated during Instagram Live.



Afia, however, is yet to respond to Ayisha's comments.













