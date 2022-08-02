You dated Tracey Boakye's husband for 10 years but left him to have a child with another - Afia Schwarzenegger jabs

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Tracey Boakye's husband was in a relationship with another lady for close to 10 years but whilst together, the said lady had a child with another man, contributing to their separation.

In a self-recorded video shared on Instagram, Afia took on naysayers who are spreading cheap gossip about the newlyweds, jabbing persons who have tagged Tracey Boakye as a husband snatcher.



With rage, she narrated how a section of the public has tarnished Tracey's image over the famous 'Papa no' saga. She added that her recent union came as a shock to haters who wished nothing good for the actress and movie producer nicknamed 'East Legon Landlady'.



"Are Ghanaians mad? First, it was 'papa no' and now that she is married, you still have issues. Why can't you leave my daughter (Tracey) alone? What is your problem? We all are people's exes," Afia Schwazneger fumed.



She continued as she spewed allegations saying: "You stayed with a man for 10 years but left him to go have a child with another man. What were you expecting? You thought he was a power bank right?



"If you care to know, he was my daughter's ex before dating you. Shut up with the nonsense about 'I will talk at the right time'. The marriage will never crush so you all better deal with it. Fools," Afia stated in a video shared on her Instagram page on August 2.



Meanwhile, marriage and relationship counselor, George Lutterodt has said it is inconsequential whether or not Tracey Boakye's husband was in a relationship.

Tracey Boakye, a filmmaker and Frank Badu Ntiamoah, an artist got married on July 28, 2022, in Kumasi. Dubbed #Francey22, the event was attended by some notable personalities in the arts and entertainment industry.



PDO/BB