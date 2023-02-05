You don't understand humility – Rex Omar to people trolling Abeiku Santana

Rex Omar

After he was shown in a video singing birthday songs to "impress" his boss Mr. Osei Kwame Despite, broadcaster Abeiku Aggyrey Santana has been trolled on social media.

Abeiku was also trolled for being part of the group who accompanied the business tycoon (Despite) to former President John Agyekum Kufuor's home on the occasion of his birthday.



The radio host and the former President were seen shaking hands while at Mr. Kufuor's home.



It is on the back of these circumstances that some nitizens have claimed that Abeiku Santana wants to be recognized everywhere, and trolled him about it on social media.



Some made fun of him, stating that even though Mr. Kufuor didn't notice him, Santana requested a handshake and wanted to be recognized at all cost.



But in reaction to the trolls, highlife musician Rex Owusu Marfo, also known as Rex Omar in the entertainment world, claims that few people are aware of Abeiku Santa's true identity.

He claimed that others are reluctant to comprehend Abeiku's extreme modesty.



Abeiku is an outstanding person with a heart of gold who will stop at nothing to help others, according to Rex Omar, who disclosed that he has known Abeiku for more than 25 years.



He cautioned that although Abeiku Santana is not a braggart or someone who likes to show off, people like him shouldn't be taken for granted.



Below is Rex Omar's post about Abeiku Santana:



