'You don’t have a say when God invites you to eternity' - What ‘Waakye’ said in his last interview

Veteran actor, Prince Yawson(Waakye)

Veteran actor, Prince Yawson popularly known in the Ghanaian Creative Arts Industry as ‘Waakye’ is reported to have passed on, Purefmonline.com reports.

The famed actor died on August 2, 2022, at the 37 Military Hospital after battling a short ailment.



His industry colleague, Ekow Blankson in confirming the news to the GhanaWeb explained that Waakye was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital on Sunday after suffering a mild stroke but was unable to immediately secure a bed space.



He continued that it was the intervention of Waakye’s former colleague from the once popular ‘Obra Tv’ series who currently works at the hospital that got him a bed after a while.



In what can be described as Waakye’s last words before his demise, the celebrated actor told Hammer Nti on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s popular ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program that, he does not have a choice but to leave this earth if God calls him.



He lamented the problems in the creative arts industry and suggested recommendations to address the issues.

TWI NEWS



Watch an excerpt of his last radio interview on Pure FM below. Video Credit: ‘Hammer Time’ on YouTube.







You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



