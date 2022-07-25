You don't have to be a big name; good music travels - Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson

Internet users divided about Yvonne Nelson’s comment

The actress says good music can travel without a big name



Yvonne Nelson has called on musicians to focus on making good music



Celebrated Ghanaian actress and award-winning movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has advised up-and-coming music acts to focus on creating good music rather than entertaining thoughts that their music would not travel far unless they are established names.



According to the actress, although being a household name as an artiste makes it easy for one’s songs to break boundaries and travel far, however, it is not a necessity.



She explained that musicians, especially up-and-coming acts, do not have to be a big name in music before their songs can travel.

She believes that quality music is good music and, as such, it would travel far regardless of who produced and sang it.



“You don’t have to be a big name! Good music is good music. It will still travel,” Yvonne Nelson’s post on Twitter read.



Reacting to the post, many internet users have disagreed with the actress. Generally, their view was that, there are a lot of good musicians who produce good songs but these songs are unheard of because they are nobody and have no big brand to validate their songs.



There were some who agreed with the actress. To them good music would also travel far and survive the test of time



Check out Yvonne Nelson’s post

You don’t have to be a big name! Good music is good music. It will still travel. — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) July 24, 2022

If I'm clear????these words describes the fallen man and possible man of God according to prophecies ???????? @shattawalegh — Emma (@emmajoker017) July 25, 2022

Big name still plays a big role — Adebayo Similoluwa Duduyemi (@AdebayoSimilol2) July 24, 2022

Where's Shatta now with the big name? — Emma (@emmajoker017) July 25, 2022

I wish you had applied this in your acting career. Easier said than done. — civil service (@evershed10) July 24, 2022

Talk to them, even nothing good ever starts so big, example Google, Apple & even our very own Kassapreko company — Asuo Gyebi (@asuo6565) July 24, 2022

That's true oo.???????? That's y some people music is struggling to cross togo boarder. Immigration stopped it.????️ — Ademola Kojo (@ademola_kojo) July 24, 2022

Facts — MiStA EbEn (@HeIsEben) July 24, 2022

EAN/BOG