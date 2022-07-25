0
Entertainment

You don't have to be a big name; good music travels - Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson 1 Yvonne Nelson

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Internet users divided about Yvonne Nelson’s comment

The actress says good music can travel without a big name

Yvonne Nelson has called on musicians to focus on making good music

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and award-winning movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has advised up-and-coming music acts to focus on creating good music rather than entertaining thoughts that their music would not travel far unless they are established names.

According to the actress, although being a household name as an artiste makes it easy for one’s songs to break boundaries and travel far, however, it is not a necessity.

She explained that musicians, especially up-and-coming acts, do not have to be a big name in music before their songs can travel.

She believes that quality music is good music and, as such, it would travel far regardless of who produced and sang it.

“You don’t have to be a big name! Good music is good music. It will still travel,” Yvonne Nelson’s post on Twitter read.

Reacting to the post, many internet users have disagreed with the actress. Generally, their view was that, there are a lot of good musicians who produce good songs but these songs are unheard of because they are nobody and have no big brand to validate their songs.

There were some who agreed with the actress. To them good music would also travel far and survive the test of time

Check out Yvonne Nelson’s post



Here are reactions from internet users on Yvonne Nelson’s post













EAN/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
