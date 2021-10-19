You don’t joke with death – Reggie Rockstone to Shatta Wale

Reggie Rockstone, Rapper

Legendary Rapper, Reggie Rockstone, has shared his thoughts on what appears to be a publicity stunt gone bad by Shatta Wale.

People close to the controversial artiste said he had been shot by unknown gunmen on Monday evening, but it seems the news is fake.



Reacting to the trending news on TV3 New Day morning show, Tuesday, October 19, the hiplife legend stated that death is a no joke area that anyone should play with most especially from an important figure as Shatta.



The rapper explained that the situation had many people worried including himself and it will be inappropriate that the situation was a whole publicity stunt.



He said, “First of all without disrespect, I will write this off because I am an elder. You don’t joke with death, you don’t speak about death like that because the bible itself speaks against the power of our tongue. You also have to know that people love you. Myself and Shatta had our back and forth and ironically Shatta has called 2 weeks ago during my Mufasa song project and since then we haven’t spoken. But we have patched up at some level so we are cool".

“But then I started getting calls from the states and questions about my son Shatta. I started calling everyone. I called Bulldog, he didn’t answer and I became more worried. I later saw the information on Twitter from some of his close counterparts so I brace myself, prayed and fell asleep. I woke up this morning and had to tell my son Ricky to check for me and he told me that Daddy is a hoax. I’m going to find him and talk to him but whoever is behind it, the friends who think is a joke then is not funny at all.”



However, he added that he is yet to hear from the artiste after several calls were made to his management yesterday in the evening.



“I don’t know and I’m yet to hear his response. I won’t speak a lot on TV but I will call him myself”



Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of the dancehall artiste after launching investigations into the matter.